This Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, 2018, the City of Boca Raton will be hosting a FREE Memorial Day Concert event at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Downtown Boca Raton. The concert will feature awesome ... Read more
On Saturday, May 19, 2018, the 4th Annual “Especially for Kids” Family Event will be held at the Sugar Sand Park Community Center for kids with special needs and abilities and their ... Read more
On Saturday, May 12, 2018, popular feel-good Rock n’ Roll artists Eddie Money, Blue Oyster Cult, & Foghat will hit the stage at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Downtown Boca Raton, FL. Eddie ... Read more
The Boca Raton GreenMarket, Boca’s fun & friendly community farmer’s market which is held every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm at Royal Palm Place, is now nearing the end of its season. ... Read more
On Saturday, April 21, 2018, Boca Raton will host Comic Cure's "Florida’s Funniest Female" competition at the Mizner Park Comedy Club. This annual comedic showdown, now in its third year, ... Read more
Boca Raton News & Local Resources
Local News TV Stations
WPTV: Local news, weather, and sports for Palm Beach County, FL.
WPBF Channel 25: Your source for the latest West Palm Beach news & weather.
WPEC CBS 12: Local news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment for South Florida.
WPLG Local 10: Breaking news, weather, and sports for Miami & Fort Lauderdale
WFLX Fox 29-TV: Local news and weather for Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast
NBC 6 South Florida: South Florida local news, national news, and breaking news stories.
Local-WSVN 7 News: Local news, weather, sports, and trending stories.
Local Newspapers
Sun Sentinel
The Boca Raton Tribune
Palm Beach Post
Local Traffic
Boca Raton Traffic & Road Conditions: LocalConditions.com
Boca Raton Traffic Conditions & Accident Report
Local Weather & Beach Conditions
National Weather Service-Local Weather
Boca Raton Interactive Weather Radar Map
Boca Raton Hourly Weather Forecast
Boca Raton 10-Day Weather Forecast
Local Beach Conditions
Boca Raton South Beach Park Webcam
Boca Inlet Webcam
North-East Boca Raton Beach & Ocean Webcam
Lake Boca Cam
Emergency
Police, Fire, & Ambulance: Dial 911
Poison Control: 1-800-222-1222
Citizens Information Center: 561-982-4900
Emergency Messaging Services & Enrollment: CodeRED ALERTPBC
Utilities
Comcast Xfinity- Digital Cable, Internet, & Phone: 1-800-266-2278
AT&T- Internet & Phone: 1-888-757-6500
FPL- Florida Power & Light Company: 561-994-8227
Florida Public Utilities- Natural Gas & Propane: 561-278-2636
City of Boca Raton Utility Services- Water & Wastewater: 561-338-7300
City of Boca Raton Water Billing: 561-393-7750; 561-393-7855 (fax)
Palm Beach County Water Utilities: 561-278-5136
City of Boca Raton Services
City of Boca Raton Garbage Collection Service: 561-416-3367
City of Boca Raton Recycling: 561-416-3367
Boca Raton Fire Department: 561-982-4000 (non-emergency)
Boca Raton Police: 561-338-1234 (non-emergency)
Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce: 561-395-4433; 561-392-3780 (fax)
County Services
Florida Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles Palm Beach County
Florida DMV Online Guide
Drivers License: 561-355-2264
Vehicle Registration: 561-355-2622
Palm Beach County Voter Registration: 561-656-6200; 561-656-6287 (fax)
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Headquarters: 561-688-3000
District 7-Boca Raton: 561-687-6510
Crime Stoppers Palm Beach County, Inc.: 800-458-8477 (tip line)
Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Exemption Services: 561-355-2866
Palm Beach County Tax Collector: 561-355-2264
Discover the Palm Beaches (Convention & Visitors Bureau): 561-233-3000; 561-233-3009 (fax)
Post Office
United State Postal Service
Main Station Line: 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777)
USPS Location Finder
Public Libraries
Boca Raton Public Library
Main Phone: 561-393-7852
Downtown Library: 561-393-7852
Spanish River Library: 561-393-7852
Palm Beach County Library System: 561-233-2600
South County & Glades Phone: 1-888-780-4962
Main Library (West Palm Beach): 561-233-2600
Glades Road Branch: 561-482-4554
West Boca Branch: 561-470-1600
Hagen Ranch Road Branch: 561-894-7500
West Boynton Branch: 561-734-5556
Lantana Road Branch: 561-304-4500
Education
Palm Beach County Public Schools: 561-434-8000
Boca Raton Private Schools (Pre-K to High School)
Florida Atlantic University: 561-297-3000
Lynn University: 561-237-7000; 1-800-994-LYNN
Digital Media Arts College: 561-237-7000
Palm Beach State College: 561-967-7222
Hospitals
Boca Raton Regional Hospital: 561-955-7100
West Boca Medical Center: 561-488-8000
Delray Medical Center: 561-498-4440
North Ridge Medical Centre: 954-776-6000
Broward Health Medical Center: 954-355-4400
Broward Health North: 954-941-8300
University of Miami Hospital: 305-689-5511
Airports
Palm Beach International Airport: 561-471-7420
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 1-866-435-9355
Miami International Airport: 305-876-7000
Public Transportation
TRI-RAIL: 800-874-7245; 954-783-6030
AMTRAK
Fort Lauderdale (FTL): 800-872-7245
Hollywood (HOL): 954-921-4517
Deerfield Beach (DFB): 954-421-1155
Delray Beach (DLB): 800-872-7245
West Palm Beach (WPB): 561-832-6169
Palm Tran: 561-841-4200
Palm Tran Connection: 561-649-9838; 877-870-9849
Palm Tran Fixed Route Info: 561-841-4287; 877-930-4287
Public Park List & Info
Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District
City of Boca Raton Recreation Services-Parks
Museums
Boca Raton Museum of Art: 561-392-2500
Boca Raton Children’s Museum: 561-368-6875
Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum: 561-395-6766
Children’s Science Explorium at Sugar Sand Park: 561-347-3912
Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens: 561-495-0233
Shopping
Mizner Park: 561-362-0606
Town Center At Boca Raton: 561-368-6001
Royal Palm Place: 561-392-8920
Boca Center: 561-361-9804
Glades Plaza: 561-254-2292
Festival Marketplace: 954-979-4555; 1-800-353-2627
Delray Marketplace: 561-865-4613
Sports Teams
Miami Marlins: 305-626-7378
Florida Panthers: 954-835-7000
Miami Dolphins: 305-943-8000
Miami Heat: 786-777-3865
Featured Searches
BoCa Raton Market Stats
Pricing trends, average days on market,
and more, updated every day.View All stats
What's My Home's Value?
Our professional analysis includes data
on recent sales and current market trends.Find Out Now