Boca Raton News & Local Resources

Boca Raton Events (Latest Posts)

Free Memorial Day Concert | Mizner Park Amphitheater - Boca Raton, FL This Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, 2018, the City of Boca Raton will be hosting a FREE Memorial Day Concert event at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Downtown Boca Raton. The concert will feature awesome ... Read more

Especially for Kids Family Event | Saturday, May 19, 2018 On Saturday, May 19, 2018, the 4th Annual “Especially for Kids” Family Event will be held at the Sugar Sand Park Community Center for kids with special needs and abilities and their ... Read more

Benefit Concert Featuring Eddie Money, Blue Oyster Cult, & Foghat | May 12, 2018 On Saturday, May 12, 2018, popular feel-good Rock n’ Roll artists Eddie Money, Blue Oyster Cult, & Foghat will hit the stage at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Downtown Boca Raton, FL. Eddie ... Read more

Boca GreenMarket Nearing End of Season The Boca Raton GreenMarket, Boca’s fun & friendly community farmer’s market which is held every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm at Royal Palm Place, is now nearing the end of its season. ... Read more